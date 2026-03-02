JSW Cement wins Mining lease for Assam-based Sikilangso Limestone Block

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) JSW Cement Ltd on Monday said it has been declared as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of the Sikilangso Limestone Block in Assam.

"We wish to inform you that the Company has participated in the e-auction conducted by the Government of Assam wherein the Company has been declared as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the Mining lease of the Sikilangso Limestone Block (Part A & Part B)," said a regulatory filing from JSW Cement, part of the USD 23 billion JSW group.

Located in Umrangso, Dima Hasao District, Assam, the Limestone Block A and Block B are spread over an area of 200 hectares each, it said.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cement grinding capacity of 21.60 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). It aims to reach 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity along with 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity with a pan-India presence. PTI KRH MR