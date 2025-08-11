JSW Cement's IPO booked 7.77 times

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The initial public offer of JSW Cement Ltd, part of the diversified JSW Group, garnered 7.77 times subscription on the closing day of share sale on Monday.

The initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 1,40,91,39,588 shares against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion fetched 15.80 times subscription while the category for non institutional investors got subscribed 10.97 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 1.81 times subscription.

JSW Cement on Wednesday mobilised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors.

The company's IPO has a price band of Rs 139-147 per share, valuing the 17-year-old firm at Rs 20,000 crore at the upper end of the price range.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,600 crore of shares and Rs 2,000 crore of shares through Offer-For-Sale (OFS).

According to the draft papers, the company will utilise proceeds worth Rs 800 crore to part-finance a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, and Rs 520 crore for payment of debt and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the offer. PTI SUM SUM SHW