JSW Energy adds 159 MW wind power in Q4, crosses 8,400 MW capacity

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday announced the addition of 159 MW of wind power in the March quarter, taking its operational power generation capacity past the 8,400 MW mark.

This added capacity is available ahead of the wind season and is ready to meet the increasing energy demand during the upcoming peak season, contributing significantly to a sustainable power supply, a company statement said.

According to the statement, JSW Energy is pleased to announce that it has added 159 MW of greenfield wind power capacity in the quarter, resulting in total operational capacity of 8,400 MW.

With this addition, the total operational wind capacity of the company stands at 2,826 MW.

JSW Energy has been actively expanding its renewable energy portfolio with under-construction capacity of 8.0 GW.

The company aims to achieve a total installed generation capacity of 20 GW significantly before FY2030. PTI KKS DR