JSW Energy appoints Feby Koshy as EVP-Head Thermal

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) JSW Energy on Friday announced that its board has approved appointment of Feby Koshy as the Executive Vice President - Head of Thermal.

Advertisment

His appointment is effective from December 30, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

The board has approved his name on the recommendation of the Compensation & Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the post of Executive Vice President - Head of Thermal, a senior management personnel of the company, it said.

Koshy comes with over 32 years of experience in the power sector.

Advertisment

He has also worked with JSW Energy for about 13 years from November 1997 and during the period June 2006 to June 2010 he was the technical head of the 1,200 MW greenfield power project at the company's Ratnagiri plant.

In the filing, JSW Energy also said Birendra Pandey, Head of International Business Development, has submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.

His resignation is effective December 31. PTI ABI ABI SHW