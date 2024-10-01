JSW Energy appoints Gajendra Singh, Anushree Singh as senior management personnel

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday said its board has approved the appointments of Gajendra Singh and Anushree Singh as senior management personnel with effect from October 7.

The board has taken the decision based on the recommendation of the Compensation & Nomination and Remuneration Committee, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

Gajendra Singh has been appointment as Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs, while Anushree Singh has been appointment as Head - Human Resources, the company said.

Gajendra Singh has joined JSW Energy from Shree (Bangur) Cement. He has 22 years of experience across finance, consulting, IT, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

Anushree Singh has 19 years of leadership expertise across global organisations. PTI ABI KKS HVA