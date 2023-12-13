JSW Energy (Barmer) completes bonus issue of 75.38 cr shares

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) JSW Energy arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed a bonus issue of 75.38 crore shares worth Rs 753.89 crore.

"JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd (JSWEBL), a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 75,38,93,332 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 753,89,33,320," a BSE filing said.

The allotment of bonus shares to the company was done by the finance committee of JSWEBL at its meeting concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

The issuance of bonus shares is out of capital redemption reserve and retained earnings. Bonus shares are allowed in the ratio of one equity share for three equity shares held.

Pre-issue size of the share capital was 2,26,16,79,994 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 22,61,67,99,940.

Post-issue size of the share capital is 3,01,55,73,326 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 30,15,57,33,260.

Based on the unaudited accounts as on June 30, 2023, Rs 942.16 crore on account of capital redemption reserve and retained earnings is available for capitalisation.

Bonus shares would be credited/dispatched on or before January 12, 2024, the filing added. PTI KKS SGC TRB