JSW Energy board approves allotment of 80k NCDs worth Rs 800 cr

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) JSW Energy on Thursday said its board has approved the allotment of 80,000 non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 800 crore on a private placement basis in two tranches.

Earlier in January, the board had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

According to the filing the Finance Committee, at its meeting held on March 20, 2025, has approved the allotment of 80,000 unsecured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 800 crore in two tranches.

The two tranches will be of Rs 400 crore but the first tranche will have a green shoe option of Rs 100 crore.

The maturity period for Tranche 1 will be 3 years, while it will be five years for Tranche 2.