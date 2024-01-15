JSW Energy commissions 350 MW unit at Ind-Barath thermal power in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) JSW Energy Ltd on Monday announced commissioning of the first unit -- having a capacity of 350 MW -- at its Ind-Barath thermal power plant in Odisha.

Following the commissioning of this unit, the company's operational capacity rises to 7,189 MW, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

The unit will help it further diversify its fuel mix, geographical spread and offtake arrangements, the company said.

"JSW Energy has successfully commissioned unit-1 350 MW at Ind-Barath 700 MW (2x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha," the company said.

The Ind-Barath plant was acquired under the NCLT proceedings in December 2022, against the resolution plan submitted under the insolvency law in 2019.

JSW Energy said it has set a target to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. PTI ABI TRB