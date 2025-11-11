JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen plant

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday announced commissioning a green hydrogen plant in Karnataka which will support JSW Steel in clean steel making process.

It is the company's first and India's largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

The project is under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Tranche I.

Strategically located adjacent to the JSW Steel facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, the plant will supply green hydrogen directly to the DRI (direct reduced iron) unit for low-carbon steel production.

Under a seven-year offtake agreement with JSW Steel Ltd, the plant will supply 3,800 tonne per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen, along with green oxygen of 30,000 TPA.

This forms part of the company's 6,800 TPA allocation under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Additionally, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JSW Steel Ltd to progressively supply 85,000–90,000 TPA of green hydrogen and 720,000 TPA of green oxygen by 2030.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said, "The project is a key milestone...reflects our commitment to support India's transition toward a low-carbon economy and decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as steel." JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 30.5 GW comprising 13.3 GW operational, 12.5 GW under-construction across thermal and renewable, 150 MW under-acquisition hydro and has a pipeline of 4.6 GW.

The company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 3.0 GWh.

JSW Energy aims to reach 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030 and achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU