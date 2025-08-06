JSW Energy commissions second unit of 240 MW Kutehr hydro project

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) JSW Energy on Wednesday announced commissioning of the second 80 MW unit of its 240 MW Kutehr hydroelectric power plant in Himachal Pradesh.

With this, the 3X80 MW project has started supplying power to Haryana, a company statement said.

The company has signed a 35-year power purchase agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the entire 240 MW at a levelized ceiling tariff of Rs 4.50/kWh.

Power generated will be supplied to Haryana’s state distribution utilities - Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

"We expect the last unit (80 MW) to be commissioned soon. The timing helps us to capitalise on high water inflows during the peak generation season and reinforces our strong project execution capabilities," Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said.

With this capacity addition, the installed hydro capacity of the company stands at 1,551 MW, solar at 2,157 MW, wind at 3,562 MW, taking the share of renewables to 56 per cent. PTI KKS ANU