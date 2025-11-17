JSW Energy Director Finance resigns

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) JSW Energy on Monday said its Director, Finance, Pritesh Vinay, has resigned from the post to pursue career opportunities outside the group.

He has been associated with JSW Group for the past 13 years.

Vinay will continue to serve in his current position till December 31, 2025, to support an orderly transition, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

The company said a search process for selecting a suitable candidate (both internal and external) has commenced and the outcome of the same will be informed in due course.

"Pritesh Vinay has expressed his intention to step down from the Board of the Company to pursue career opportunities outside the JSW Group and has accordingly tendered his resignation as Director (Finance) and Key Managerial Person of the Company," JSW Energy said..

Vinay started as the Head of Group Investor Relations, then headed M&A and corporate finance for JSW Steel. He was appointed the Chief Financial Officer of JSW Energy Ltd five years ago and elevated to the Board of Directors subsequently. PTI ABI ABI MR