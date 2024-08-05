JSW Energy gets 'A' rating in Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG rating

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) JSW Energy on Monday said it has achieved 'A' rating for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) in the latest update from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating.

MSCI is a leading provider of research and critical decision support tools for the global investment community, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

The rating underscores the company for leading its peers in carbon emission mitigation practices and capitalising on opportunities in renewable energy space, it said.

The 'A' rating in Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG rating refers to a company with a mixed or unexceptional track record of managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities relative to industry peers.

Under Strategy 2.0, the company has been consistently investing in renewable projects and expanding into sustainable products and solutions like green hydrogen, FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable power) and hybrid power, the company said.