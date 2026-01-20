JSW Energy inks pact with WBSEDCL to supply power from Salboni thermal project

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday said its arm JSW Thermal Energy Two Ltd has inked a pact with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company to supply power from a greenfield 1,600 MW thermal project in Salboni in West Bengal.

The plant will utilise domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal, a company statement said.

JSW Thermal Energy Two Ltd, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) for a greenfield 1,600 MW (2X800 MW) super/ultra super critical thermal power plant and will be commissioned in Salboni, West Bengal, within 6 years, it added.

The plant is awarded under a competitive bidding process invited by WBSEDCL. This is the second PPA which the company has signed with WBSEDCL after the signing of 1,600 MW earlier in March 2025.

"I am pleased to announce the signing of our second 1,600 MW PPA with WBSEDCL for a thermal power project at Salboni, increasing our total capacity at the site to 3,200 MW. This makes Salboni our largest single-location asset and reinforces our commitment to India’s energy security through the supply of reliable and affordable power," Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said.

The project benefits from its strategic proximity to coal blocks, as well as synergies with the existing 1,600 MW unit under construction, driving significant operational efficiencies, Mahendra added.

The Company currently owns and operates 5,658 MW of thermal generation capacity.

With 3,200 MW under construction at Salboni and an option to add 1,800 MW at KSK Mahanadi, the Company's total thermal capacity is expected to increase to 10,658 MW, with the entire incremental capacity using domestic coal.