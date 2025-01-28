Advertisment
JSW Energy net profit dips over 27 pc to Rs 168 cr in Oct-Dec

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday reported over 27 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 168 crore in the October-December quarter compared to Rs 231 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue decreased by 1 per cent year on year to Rs 2,640 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 2,661 crore in the corresponding period last year, a company statement said.

The finance cost for the quarter rose to Rs 565 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 521 crore as a result of capitalisation of projects, with the weighted average cost of debt standing at 8.87 per cent.

Net (power) generation for the quarter stands at 6,751 MUs (million units), a 10 per cent YoY increase (from 6,128 MUs), driven by wind capacity additions, incremental contribution from Utkal Unit-1 {350 MW MR

