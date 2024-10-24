JSW Energy net profit up marginally at Rs 853 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) JSW Energy on Thursday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 853 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

"Profit After Tax (PAT) was up marginally at Rs 853 crore vis-a-vis Rs 850 crore in the same period last year," a company statement said.

The total revenue during the quarter increased by 2 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 3,459 crore from Rs 3,387 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The consolidated net worth and net debt as of September 30, 2024, were Rs 27,970 crore and Rs 24,875 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9X.

The net generation for the quarter stands at 9,840 MUs (million units), a 14 per cent year-on-year increase (from 8,638 MUs), driven by wind capacity additions and higher generation at thermal and hydro plants.

Long-term sales rose 9 per cent due to increased LT generation from the RE portfolio, while short-term sales volume grew 68 per cent in the quarter, it stated.

"204 MW of wind capacity commissioned during the quarter; 495 MW of capacity added in YTD FY25, resulting in a total installed capacity of 7.8 GW," it stated.

The company won RE (renewable energy) bids to install 3.7 GW, taking the total locked-in generation capacity to 19.2 GW.

New PPAs (power purchase agreements) were signed for 3.8 GW of RE projects during the quarter with this two-thirds of the projects won in CY24 have been tied up under long-term PPA.

The total RE generation is up by 14 per cent at 5.0 BUs (billion units), driven by a 37 per cent increase in wind generation and a 5 per cent rise in hydro generation.

Its total thermal generation grew 14 per cent to 4.8 BUs.