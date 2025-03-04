JSW Energy raises Rs 1,200 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1,200 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Earlier on January 28, the company's Board of Directors had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through, inter-alia, the issuance of rated and listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis and authorising the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the proposed issuance of the NCDs, a BSE filing stated.

According to the filing, the Finance Committee, at its meeting held on March 4, 2025, approved the allotment of 1,20,000 unsecured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable NCDs of Rs one lakh each, aggregating to Rs. 1200 crore.

The NCDs were issued on March 4, 2025. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL