JSW Energy revises capex to Rs 10,000cr in FY'25

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) JSW Energy has revised its capital expenditure (capex) target for FY'25 to Rs 10,000 crore, down from an earlier estimate of Rs 15,000 crore, citing strategic shifts toward inorganic growth through acquisitions.

In the first nine months of the fiscal, the steel major had incurred capex spending of Rs 6200 crore, an official said.

"For the first nine months of FY'25, we have spent about Rs 6,200 crore, and we expect to close the year with around Rs 10,000 crore in total capex," Pritesh Vinay, Director of Finance and CFO, JSW Energy, said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Initially, the company had projected a capex of Rs 15,000 crore for the year. The higher expected investment in organic projects was impacted by sectoral constraints, particularly around connectivity and related challenges, he said.

"In light of this, we have adjusted our approach by focusing more on inorganic growth opportunities, which will help us continue to deliver a steady growth trajectory at a certain compound annual growth rate (CAGR)," he said.

The current batch of projects that the company are planning to complete are getting completed, the official added.

Vinay elaborated that organic growth, which has proven to be more challenging to scale at this stage, will now be supplemented by inorganic initiatives, providing the company more time to better plan and execute long-term strategies.

The company is allocating Rs 13,000-14,000 crore for the 2.4 GW under-construction renewable projects of O2 Power, a Rs 12,468-crore acquisition by JSW completed in December.

"O2 Power's assets are spread across seven resource-rich states, with 2.3 gigawatts of capacity set to be operational by June '25 and an additional 2.4 gigawatts at various stages of development. The additional capex for the 2.4-gigawatt under-construction and pipeline projects is expected to be between Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore," stated JSW Energy Joint Managing Director Sharad Mahendra.

As part of its long-term expansion strategy, JSW Energy aims to reach 10 GW capacity by FY'25 and 20 GW by FY'30. The company’s current under-construction capacity stands at 7.8 GW, with land and transmission readiness secured for the projects.

"We are on track to reach 10 gigawatts of capacity by the end of FY '25. Our total under-construction capacity stands at 7.8 gigawatts with signed PPAs, and we have 3.9 gigawatts of capacity where we are expecting PPAs to be signed soon, Mahendra informed.

Discussing the company’s financing approach, Vinay highlighted that debt remains under control, with a net debt of Rs 26,500 crore as of December 2024 and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5x.

Speaking about the BESS system, the company said the 1 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) is currently under regulatory review.

"Because of recent regulatory developments, there might be a slight delay of a few months, but we are confident in the long-term viability of our energy storage projects," an official noted. PTI BSM NN