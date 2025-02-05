JSW Energy secures 1,600 MW thermal project in West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) JSW Energy on Wednesday said it has secured an order to develop a 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power project in West Bengal.

The project has been awarded under a competitive bidding process invited by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

It has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from WBSEDCL for the development and operation of a 1,600 MW greenfield (2x800 MW) super/ultra-supercritical domestic coal-based Thermal Power Plant (TPP).

Further, JSW Energy said its total locked-in generation capacity achieves a milestone of 30 GW with the share of thermal capacity at 9 GW.

The company aims to achieve its target of 20 GW generation capacity significantly before 2030.

Part of the USD 24 billion JSW Group, JSW Energy is one of the leading private-sector power producers in India. PTI ABI DR