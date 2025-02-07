JSW Energy signs PPA with Amazon for 180 MW wind power

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) JSW Energy on Friday said its arm, JSW Neo Energy, has inked a power purchase agreement with AEI New Energy Trading Private Ltd (Amazon) for 180 MW wind power. Following this agreement, the company’s locked-in RE Commercial and Industrial (C&I) capacity stands at 4.0 GW, a statement said.

This comprises 2.7 GW of JSW group's captive capacity and 1.3 GW of third-party C&I capacity, including capacity to be acquired from O2 Power.

The company’s C&I portfolio includes prominent customers such as Amazon, DCM Shriram Ltd, and Indus Towers Ltd.

These strategic partnerships underscore the company's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions.

Currently, the company has 8.2 GW of operational generation capacity spread across thermal, hydro and RE and a locked-in generation capacity of 30 GW.

The company has a locked-in energy storage capacity of 16.3 GWh through its battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage project.

The company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity significantly before 2030. PTI KKS DR