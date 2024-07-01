JSW Energy, SJVN sign PPA for 700 MW solar project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) JSW Energy on Monday said it has signed a power purchase agreement with state-owned SJVN for a 700 megawatt inter state transmission system (ISTS) solar project in Rajasthan.

The company aims to commission the project over the next 24 months, JSW Energy said in a statement.

"JSW Renew Energy (Raj) Limited, a wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of JSW Energy has signed PPA with SJVN for ISTS-connected solar capacity of 700 MW," it said.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.52/KWh, JSW Energy said.

The total locked-in capacity with the project stands at 13.9 GW, while the total locked-in solar capacity is now at 3.5 GW (gigawatt).

The company did not disclose any financial information related to the project.