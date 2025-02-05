JSW Energy to develop 1600MW thermal power plant

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) JSW Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a letter of award from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) for a 1,600 MW thermal power plant.

The announcement came just ahead of the inauguration of Bengal Global Business Summit, the state's annual business conclave.

The plant, to be developed and operated by JSW Energy, will be a greenfield 2x800 MW super/ultra super critical domestic coal-based thermal power plant, the company said in a statement.

The project was awarded under a competitive bidding process invited by WBSEDCL and will utilise domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy.

With this, JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity reaches 30 GW, with thermal capacity at 9 GW, it said, adding that the company is well-positioned to achieve its target of 20 GW generation capacity significantly before 2030. PTI BSM NN