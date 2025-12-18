JSW Energy to double Salboni thermal power project to 3,200 MW; investment rising to Rs 40,000 cr

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) JSW Energy on Thursday announced plans to double the capacity of its Salboni thermal power project in West Bengal to 3,200 MW, with the total investment expected to rise to around Rs 40,000 crore, marking one of the largest private-sector power investments in the state.

The company is already implementing the first phase of the project -- a 1,600 MW (2x800 MW) ultra supercritical thermal power plant -- where environment clearance was received.

Speaking at the Business and Industry Conclave 2025 here, JSW Energy Joint MD and CEO Sharad Mahendra said the expansion will be taken up in phases, subject to regulatory approvals and fuel tie-ups, as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its thermal portfolio while supporting the state's growing power demand.

The initial 1,600 MW project entails an investment of about Rs 16,000 crore and is the company's largest greenfield power project so far.

The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and will use domestic coal allocated under the SHAKTI B (IV) policy.

Apart from energy, the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has also forayed into port services at Kolkata Port, expanding its infrastructure footprint in eastern India. The move is in line with the conglomerate's strategy to build integrated capabilities across energy, logistics and infrastructure in the region.

The USD 23 billion JSW Group has a strong presence across steel, energy, cement, infrastructure and allied sectors, with JSW Energy being one of India's leading private power producers. PTI BSM NN