JSW Energy, WBSEDCL sign PPA to set up 1,600 MW thermal plant in West Bengal

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) JSW Energy on Thursday announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company to set up a 1,600 MW thermal project.

Besides, it has received a commercial operation date (CoD) certificate for Unit 2 of the 2X350MW Utkal thermal power plant, the company said in an exchange filing.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) for a greenfield 1,600 MW (2 x 800 MW) super/ultra super critical thermal power plant, it added.

The 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power project, to be constructed in Salboni, West Bengal, is scheduled for commissioning in the next five years.

The PPA for the entire 1,600 MW capacity has been signed for 25 years. The plant will utilise domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B policy.

The commissioning of Unit-2 of Utkal Thermal Power Plant, ahead of the upcoming high-demand season, plays a crucial role in meeting the nation's growing base load demand.

Utkal Thermal Power Plant utilises domestic coal and sells power through the merchant market and bilateral contracts.

JSW Energy Joint Managing Director and CEO Sharad Mahendra said, "This is the largest greenfield capacity and the largest PPA signed by JSW Energy. This project is poised to significantly boost local employment opportunities and contribute to the region's economic growth while ensuring a stable and reliable power supply for years to come".

JSW Energy Ltd is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of the USD 24 billion JSW Group, which has a significant presence in various sectors, such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports.