JSW Green Mobility gets 636-acre land to set up manufacturing plant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Oct 10 (PTI) Vehicle manufacturer JSW Green Mobility has been allotted 636 acres of land in the Bidkin node of AURIC city and the plant will go into production in the next 12 to 18 months, an official said.

After allotting 827 acres of land to Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited, the administration has issued land to another vehicle production company in the Bidkin node of AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City).

The administration has issued 636 acres of land to JSW Green Mobility company in the Bikdin node. The land allotment certificate was issued online by the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) on Thursday, an official said.

The company will establish an electric car manufacturing unit on 546 acres of the allotted land. Apart from this, the company will also produce commercial vehicles in the area of 90 acres. The company will invest Rs 27,200 crore here, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs, a release said on Thursday.

The company will commence its work soon and will go into production in the next 12 to 18 months, an MITL official told PTI.