JSW Group appoints Rajiv Mehta as Chief of mobility arm

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) JSW Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajiv Mehta as Chief of Business of its mobility arm JSW Auto.

Based out of the company's headquarters in Mumbai, Mehta will report to Parth Jindal and also work very closely with Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of the JSW Group.

"Mehta comes on board at JSW Auto at a significant juncture when we are geared up for rapid expansion in the mobility space, particularly in the EV sector," Parth Jindal said.

His nearly three decades of experience and leadership in the automotive sector will be invaluable as JSW works towards its vision of creating sustainable, innovative electric vehicles for the Indian market, he added.

Prior to joining JSW, Mehta worked as the Chief of Business Strategy, Transformation & Analytics for the automotive division at Mahindra & Mahindra.

The diversified USD 24 billion JSW Group, a leading player in the steel, energy, cement, infrastructure, paints and venture capital, has announced its foray into the electric mobility business. PTI MSS DR