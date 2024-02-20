JSW Group elevates Kaustubh Kulkarni as Head of banking

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) JSW Group on Tuesday said Kaustubh Kulkarni has been elevated to the post of Head of banking with immediate effect.

Kulkarni joined the Group in 2017 as the group head of M&A and Strategic Financing, JSW Group said in a statement.

"In addition to his existing responsibilities as Group Head of M&A and Strategic Financing, Kulkarni will now oversee banking relationships across the group business verticals," it said.

JSW Group is into steel, energy, cement, infrastructure, paints, sports and venture capital. PTI ABI DR