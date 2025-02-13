JSW Group honoured with 'Investor of the Decade' award at Invest Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) JSW Group on Thursday said it has been recognized as the "Investor of the Decade" at the Global Investors Meet-Invest Karnataka 2025, a prestigious accolade awarded by the Government of Karnataka.

The award was presented to Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement & JSW Paints, in recognition of the Group's transformative contribution to Karnataka's industrial growth over the past decade.

JSW Group has played a pivotal role in strengthening Karnataka's manufacturing ecosystem, infrastructure development, and employment generation, with investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, the company said in a release.

Under its leadership, the company has made significant strides in advancing steel production, green energy, cement manufacturing, and port infrastructure fostering economic resilience and long-term growth, it said.

JSW Group has continuously expanded its footprint in Karnataka including with JSW Steel's Vijayanagar plant, one of the largest single-location steel plants in India, alongside major investments in renewable energy, cement, and infrastructure projects.

This award further reinforces JSW's position as a key enabler of Karnataka's vision for industrial excellence, the company said.

JSW Group remains committed to fostering industrial innovation, creating employment, and driving economic development in Karnataka and across India, it added. PTI KSU ADB