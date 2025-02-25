JSW Group to invest in cement manufacturing, thermal power sectors in Assam: Jindal

Guwahati: JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday said the company would invest in cement manufacturing, renewable, and thermal power sectors in Assam.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Jindal said Assam has been developing rapidly and the JSW group is committed to being part of the growth journey.

Recalling childhood visits to his maternal grandparents in Tinsukia, Jindal shared a personal connection with Assam..

"When I used to visit as a kid, my grandfather would tell me tales of bravery about local legends. Now, when I return, I am glad to see the development taking place here," he added.

He emphasised the strategic importance of the Northeast in the country's economic growth, stating, "As India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, the Northeast region has a major role to play.

The PM has a special connection with this region and has emphasised that the country will grow when the Northeast grows." Jindal said the Northeast is now progressing at the same pace as the rest of the country, driven by the double-engine government.

He pointed to expanding national highways, airports, and logistics parks as indicators of this growth.

Affirming JSW Group’s interest in investing in Assam, he said, "We are looking into investment opportunities in cement manufacturing sector in the state."

"Power is another important sector in driving development. We are looking into investments in the renewable and thermal power sectors in the state. We will invest in the largest thermal power plant here which will help to meet power requirements for fast-paced development," Jindal added.

"The government of Assam has taken steps for getting industries and we are hopeful that this summit will make the state a global investment hub," he said.