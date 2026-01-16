JSW Infra profit rises 8.7 pc to Rs 364.8 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Friday reported an 8.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 364.85 crore in the December quarter.

The country's second-largest private port operator posted a net profit of Rs 335.62 crore during the October-December period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The total income rose to Rs 1,409.38 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,265.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses declined to Rs 962.97 crore crore during the quarter from Rs 989.40 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 31.7 million tonnes, which is higher by 8 per cent over the last year, the company said in a statement.

The volume growth was primarily supported by strong performances at the South West Port and Dharamtar Port.

It said interim operations at the Tuticorin terminal and the JNPA liquid terminal also contributed positively.

However, the statement said overall growth was partially offset by lower volumes at the Paradip Iron Ore and Coal terminals.

The company said third party cargo has increased to 15.7 million tonnes from 14.3 million tonnes, representing 10 per cent growth and the share of third party volume stood at 50 per cent vs 49 per cent a year ago.

According to the statement, operational EBITDA for the port segment increased 7 per cent, reaching Rs 611 crore compared to Rs 570 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

It said domestic cargo volumes rose sharply to 405,000 metric tonnes, a significant 45 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. PTI BKS TRB