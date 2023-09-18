JSW Infrastructure IPO to open on Sep 25; sets price band at Rs 113-119 per share

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure, a part of the JSW Group, on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 113-119 per share for its Rs 2,800 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will open for public subscription on September 25 and conclude on September 27, the company said in a statement.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,800 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 126 equity shares and in multiples of 126 equity shares thereafter.

Proceeds of the issue to the tune of Rs 880 crore will be used to pay debt, Rs 865.75 crore to finance capital expenditure requirements for an LPG terminal project, Rs 59.4 crore for setting up an electric sub-station, Rs 103.88 crore for the purchase and installation of a dredger and Rs 151.04 crore for the proposed expansion at Mangalore Container Terminal besides funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

JSW Infrastructure, a port-related infrastructure company, provides maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services and other value-added services to its customers.

As on June 30, 2023, the company's installed cargo handling capacity was 158.43 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. PTI SP SHW