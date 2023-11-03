JSW Infrastructure Q2 profit rises 85 pc to Rs 256 crore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Commercial ports operator JSW Infrastructure Ltd on Friday reported an 85 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 255.87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 138.29 crore in the year-ago period, JSW Infrastructure said.

During the July-September period, its income increased to Rs 895.48 crore over Rs 696.51 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The group is primarily engaged in the segment of port services. PTI SID SHW