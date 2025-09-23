JSW MG Motor achieves 80 pc female worker representation at battery assembly shop in Halol

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has achieved 80 per cent gender diversity across operations at its battery assembly shop in Halol, Gujarat.

This facility is responsible for assembling battery packs of electric vehicles MG Comet and MG Windsor, producing an average of 140 units per day, the company said in a statement.

The battery assembly line is operated across three shifts with an 80 per cent women workforce, it said, adding that currently, the company employs more than 41 per cent women across its overall workforce.

Stating that diversity powers innovation, resulting in a robust growth story, JSW MG Motor India Managing Director, Anurag Mehrotra, said, "It is remarkable to witness the cohesive efforts of our teams in creating an equitable and progressive manufacturing ecosystem at our Halol facility." The battery assembly shop consists of module line, pack line, charging and discharging line, and the final assembly line. Each battery undergoes rigorous charging and discharging tests to validate performance and reliability. In the final assembly and performance validation stage, battery modules are integrated into packs before being installed into MG EVs, the statement said. PTI RKL SHW