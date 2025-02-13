JSW MG Motor appoints 12 dealer partners for luxury sales channel

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Thursday said it has appointed 12 dealer partners across the country for MG SELECT, its recently launched luxury brand sales channel.

The dealers have been named across multiple locations -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Chandigarh among others.

The dealer partners via 14 MG SELECT touch points in 13 cities are part of the first phase of sales network expansion, the automaker said in a statement.

The company will sell Cyberster and MG M9 models from the sales channel. "The brand's refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward," JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba said. PTI MSS DR