JSW MG Motor forms strategic partnership with HSBC India

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with HSBC India, which will provide access to comprehensive and tailor-made financing solutions at competitive terms to the car maker's dealer partners.

Leveraging HSBC India's expertise will provide easy access to working capital for the company's dealer network, JSW MG Motor India said.

With varied and customised financing options on offer, the partnership with HSBC India will enhance operational efficiency, promote business sustainability, and foster long-term growth opportunities for the dealer partners, the company said.

This collaboration with HSBC marks a significant step in empowering the company's dealer partners and a further step in providing the best resources and support to its dealer partners, said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India.

"Our partnership with JSW MG Motor India represents a strategic step forward in delivering financial solutions for the all-important channel partners. Our aim is to facilitate seamless access to financing and foster a conducive environment for them to respond more effectively to market demands," said Gaurav Sahgal, Country Head Business Banking, HSBC India. PTI IAS MR MR