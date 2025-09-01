JSW MG Motor India Aug sales up 52 pc at 6,578 units

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Monday reported a 52 per cent rise in wholesales at 6,578 units in August 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 4,323 units in August 2024, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The recently commenced festive season boosted sales across MG's car lineup. Both ICE and EV models contributed to the company achieving its highest deliveries of the year, it added.

The company's electric vehicle MG Windsor recorded its highest-ever monthly sales with a 5 per cent growth. PTI RKL DR DR