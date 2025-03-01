JSW MG Motor India retail sales up 16.3% at 4,956 units in Feb

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.3 per cent rise in retail sales at 4,956 units in February this year compared to 4,261 units in the same month last year.

Wholesales last month stood at 4,002 units, down from 4,595 units in February 2004, impacted by temporary reduction in production at the company's Halol facility due to necessary facility modifications undertaken for the introduction of new products and Windsor production stabilisation, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company's EV lineup contributed 78 per cent to its total sales during the month. The MG Windsor has increased its market penetration in the Indian passenger electric vehicle segment crossing the cumulative production milestone of 15,000 units, it added.

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in the coming months with the launch of MG Cyberster and MG M9, under its luxury brand channel MG Select, the statement said.