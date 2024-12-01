Advertisment
Business

JSW MG Motor India sales up 20% in Nov at 6,019 units

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
JSW Cement managing director Parth Jindal, JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal, and Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of MG Motor India, with the MG Cyberster, an electric sports car, in Mumbai. (Reuters)

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Sunday reported 20 per cent rise in wholesales at 6,019 units in November 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

Advertisment

The company's electric crossover utility vehicle Windsor continues with its strong performance for the second month in a row with 3,144 wholesale units, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) account for a substantial 70 per cent of the total monthly sales, it added.

"This underscores the position of NEVs as a significant contributor to the company's overall revenue," it said.

MG Motor India MG Motor India sales MG Motor
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe