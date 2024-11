New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Friday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in wholesales at 7,045 units in October 2024.

Advertisment

New energy vehicles (NEVs) remain a significant part of its overall sales, contributing over 70 per cent to the total volume in October, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The newly introduced electric crossover utility vehicle Windsor clocked 3,116 units within the first month of its launch, it added.