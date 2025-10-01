JSW MG Motor India sales up 34 pc in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent rise in wholesales at 6,728 units in September, as compared to the same month last year.

The company sold 5,021 units in September 2024, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

"The company's growth was supported by the recent GST reduction and the onset of the Navratri festive season, both of which boosted customer sentiment and provided strong sales momentum," the automaker said in a statement.

Both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) models contributed to the rise in sales, it added. PTI MSS DRR