JSW MG Motor India sales up 9% at 5,500 units in March; Windsor sale shines

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent rise in wholesales at 5,500 units in March, as compared to 5,050 units sold in the same month last year.

The company's electric vehicles -- Comet, ZS EV, and Windsor, accounted for over 85 per cent of total sales, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

Windsor achieved the highest-ever monthly sales since its launch, it added.

The growth of EV portfolio demonstrates significant consumer adoption of the company's electric vehicle portfolio, it said.