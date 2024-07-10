JSW MG Motor joins hands with Shell for EV charging infra

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Shell India to enhance public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across the country.

As per the partnership, JSW MG Motor India customers will be able to leverage Shell's wide fuel station network across the country for vehicle charging.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Shell India will deploy CCS 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers at various locations throughout India, bolstering the EV charging network and facilitating long-distance travel for EV users, JSW MG Motor said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Shell India highlights our shared commitment to sustainable mobility and will help accelerate EV adoption across the country," JSW MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The expansion of infrastructure will make EV fast-charging more convenient, accessible and enable EV customers to plan hassle-free long-distance journeys, he added.

Shell India Markets Director Sanjay Varkey said the partnership aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives.