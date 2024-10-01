JSW MG Motor retail sales fall 8% to 4,588 units in September

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales at 4,588 units in September.

The automaker had sold 5,003 units in the same month last year.

The new energy vehicles (NEVs) continue to contribute significantly to the total sales of the company, accounting for 49 per cent of the sales last month, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company said it will be moving to the Vaahan Portal from October 2024.

While the company has been consistently reporting its retail sales numbers from the commencement of its India operations, the move to Vaahan is a natural consequence of the maturation and consistency of these numbers over time, it said.

The automaker stated that the automotive industry is facing some challenges on the sales front due to the inauspicious period of Shradh and an extended monsoon.

However, with the onset of the festive season, the carmaker is optimistic about positive traction in the market and an uptick in footfalls at its dealerships, it added.