New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Sunday reported a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in vehicles dispatches to dealers at 6,304 units.

The company's wholesales were at 4,510 units in May 2024.

SAIC Motor, with a presence in over 100 countries, and JSW Group formed a joint venture -- JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, in 2023. PTI MSS DRR