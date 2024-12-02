JSW MG Motor to drive in electric sports car to start accessible luxury segment journey

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it plans to drive in an electric sports car, 'Cyberster' as its first offering under the new retail channel brand, 'MG Select' that is targetting the accessible luxury segment.

The all-electric sports convertible Cyberster will be the first of the four new energy vehicles that the company has planned to launch in the next two years to be retailed under 'MG Select', JSW MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer, Gaurav Gupta told PTI.

Slated to be priced between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, the company is targetting sports car enthusiasts across age groups in both metros and smaller cities with the 'Cyberster'.

"This (Cyberster) will be the first of the four (models) that will be launched for 'MG Select'. We will be looking at the first two models in Q1 of the next calendar year," he said.

In September this year, the company had announced that it would enter the 'accessible luxury' segment with plans to introduce four new energy vehicles in the next two years.

Gupta said the luxury car segment in India has grown almost double that of the mass segment cars in the last four years at around 25 per cent and "we expect that the Cyberster will bring in the romance of travelling in a sportscar and bring them back in the marketplace." Besides having a halo effect for the MG brand, he said the Cyberster will add to the charm for EVs and brand MG overall.

"This will also give the MG brand a boost. It will take the brand appeal much higher," he added.

When asked about expected sales volumes, he said, "It is difficult to give a volume estimate but at the back end we have geared up completely for a CKD (Complete Knock-Down) line. We are even gearing up the supply chain internationally for this." He said the company expects sales of the Cyberster to come not only from the metro cities but also from smaller cities like Coimbatore and Chandigarh where there has been a lot of traction for luxury cars.

With MG Select, the company is targetting the accessible luxury segment currently dominated by the models like BMW 2 Series, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz A Class which are priced around Rs 45 lakh. PTI RKL DR