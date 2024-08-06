JSW MG Motor to focus on unified charging platform, EV education

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Tuesday said it is taking up initiatives including unified charging platform, battery second-life project and education about electric vehicles in partnership with different industry players, as part of steps to accelerate EV adoption in the country.

The company has introduced 'eHUB by MG' for locating, reserving, and paying for charging stations.

It has already partnered with charging infrastructure providers like Adani Total Energies Ltd (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq and Zeon, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

It has also partnered with TERI and Lohum for its project REVIVE to repurpose used EV batteries.

"The project extracts healthy battery components and builds energy solutions for use in schools and community centres... The pilot at a Mukteshwar school demonstrates the practical impact of this innovative approach to environmental sustainability," it added.

Further, a dedicated EV education and knowledge platform for electric cars -- EVPEDIA -- has also been introduced offering practical tools like the cost of ownership tools and calculators, a repository of government policies, and a collection of publications and research papers, the company said.

"With initiatives such as our unified charging platform, battery second-life project, EV education, and the MG-Jio ICP, we are empowering the industry as well as our customers with smarter, more sustainable choices," JSW MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The carmaker said all upcoming MG cars will feature the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP) -- an interactive gaming, learning and entertainment technology stack -- as a standard. PTI RKL DRR