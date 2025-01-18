JSW MG Motor unveils SUV Majestor

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Saturday unveiled MG Majestor, India's first D+ segment SUV on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Advertisment

D segment is a mid-size car, which is larger than compact cars but smaller than full-size cars.

Besides, it has also showcased a line of nine global models, including IM5, IM6, MG HS, and MG7 Trophy Edition.

JSW MG Motor India, a JV between SIAC and JSW Group, has exhibited new-age technologies as its competencies in CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) technology. "We are excited to showcase our pioneering initiatives in CASE technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reaffirming our commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Our vision of Drive. Future is rooted in leveraging advanced technology to transform mobility into a sustainable, connected, and customer-centric experience," said JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba.

Advertisment

It has also showcased a range of powertrain options, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models. Its Majestor is a new D+ segment SUV, having a wider dimension for both urban and off-road driving conditions.

"With commanding power and rugged capability, the MG MAJESTOR excels on any terrain, making it ideal for both city and adventure. The massively spacious cabin, crafted with premium materials and thoughtful design, guarantees a refined journey for all occupants," a company statement said.

While IM5 is a luxurious sedan, and IM6 is an all-electric SUV equipped with advanced Lizard digital chassis and a four-wheel steering system.

Advertisment

MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) is an SUV that combines electric and petrol power, and MG 7 Trophy Edition is a sedan with a blend of power and precision. PTI KRH BAL BAL