JSW Motors partners with Tata IIS to build tech talent pipeline

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) JSW Motors on Thursday said it has partnered with the Tata Indian Institute of Skills to establish a structured technical talent pipeline ahead of the commissioning of its manufacturing plant at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The collaboration marks the first step for the new energy vehicle manufacturing company of the JSW Group to build an industry-leading skilling ecosystem, one that begins at the plant floor and extends across the entire manufacturing value chain.

The partnership delivers a JSW Motors-specific curriculum co-developed with Tata IIS, covering EV systems, automation, welding, CNC operations, battery systems, and advanced manufacturing, JSW Motors said in a statement.

"As we build our manufacturing operations, we need people who are ready from Day One. The Tata IIS partnership gives us structured capability, relevant curriculum, and the execution rigour aligned to our timelines," JSW Motors Chief Human Resources Officer Rupam Singh said.

Tata IIS was selected following a competitive evaluation of leading skilling institutions across India, the company stated.

"At Tata IIS, our mission is to solve the nation's skill challenges by creating a next-generation workforce that is not just job-ready, but future-ready. This partnership with JSW Motors is a significant step toward that goal," Venguswamy Ramaswamy, CEO Designate, Tata Indian Institute of Skills, said.