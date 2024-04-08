JSW One Platforms appoints Ranjan Pai as director

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) JSW One Platforms on Monday announced the appointment of Ranjan Pai as independent director on its board.

Advertisment

The company is the e-commerce venture of the USD 23 billion JSW Group. It operates B2B tech-enabled marketplace JSW One MSME, to service the building material needs of Industrial & Construction MSMEs in India.

As part of his role, Pai will provide strategic guidance to shape the company's future and creating long-term value for stakeholders, JSW One Platforms said in a statement.

Pai has experience in education and healthcare sectors and in investing and guiding tech startups in India.

Advertisment

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One Platforms said, "I look forward to his invaluable insights as we build and scale JSW One into the largest tech platform in India's USD 400 billion addressable B2B market. His deep knowledge of the e-commerce ecosystem and guidance will be critical in enhancing our growth and governance structures as we work towards an IPO over the next 18 to 24 months." The company did not disclose any further details with respect to the initial public offering (IPO).

Pai is an educationist, entrepreneur and investor.

He serves as the Founder and Chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), it said.

JSW One Platforms exited FY 2024 at around Rs 9,000 crore gross merchandise value (GMV), the company statement said. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU