JSW One Platforms raises Rs 575 cr in funding

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) JSW One Platforms, the B2B e-marketplace of JSW Group, has secured Rs 575 crore funding led by group company JSW Steel and public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI).

The fresh capital will drive JSW One's next phase of growth through accelerated investments in its proprietary technology platform, expansion of operations, and strengthening of its NBFC arm, the company said in a statement.

"The round, initiated in May 2025, witnessed participation from marquee investors, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Principal Asset Management, One-Up, International Conveyors Ltd (ICL), Scarlett Ventures, and JSW Steel," JSW One Platforms said.

The company announced the successful closure of the latest funding round, raising Rs 575 crore.

JSW One is an e-commerce platform which serves India's construction and manufacturing MSMEs with offerings ranging from procurement and credit to fulfilment and private brands.