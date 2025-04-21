JSW plans to attract Japanese, Korean companies to its Salboni industrial park in Bengal

Salboni (West Bengal), Apr 21 (PTI) The JSW Group on Monday said it would try to attract Japanese and Korean companies to its proposed Salboni industrial park in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters after the laying of foundation stones for its 1600-MW power plant and an industrial park by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said there is potential to bring companies operating in sectors like electronics, electrical, refrigerator, transformers, cell phone batteries and chemicals, among others.

The park will come up on 2,000 acres of land, he said.

"We are trying to attract Japanese and Korean companies to set up units in the industrial park here. In the wake of the ongoing US-China spat (tariff issues), many Korean and Japanese industries, which are in China and export to the US, are looking for a home (to relocate) for themselves. We are going to attract them here," he said.

These companies cannot relocate to their “expensive” home countries, as that will not be viable option, he said.

The proposed park would provide plug-and-play facilities to industries, along with water and electricity at a discounted price, besides highway and railway connectivity, Jindal said.

He was optimistic that the park would be a model one in the country.

Recalling the overall Salboni project, Jindal said, "It was a dream project in 2008, and then Singur and Nandigram problem (came)... we were nervous... (Proposed) steel plant could not come up because we could not get raw material linkage. Now, we have cement plant, which is working well; today the CM laid the foundation stone for setting up (1,600 MW) power plant and the industrial park (here)." JSW Energy, the power arm of the group, is going to invest Rs 16,000 crore in the power project, and it is expected to generate more than 2,000 job opportunities in direct and indirect employment.

The group has plans to set up two more power units - 800 MW each - in Salboni, he said.

Elaborating on another 1,600 MW power plant, Jindal said that the chief minister has requested him about this, and the team would soon meet state power department officials.

“We have earmarked 1,000 acres for power (unit) at the Salboni site. The proposed industrial park will be on 2,000 acres, cement plant is on 600 acres... 800 acres still remain," he said.

He added that the Salboni power plant would feature “the highest-rated technology with no pollution”, and would meet the growing power demands of West Bengal.

"The state has seen huge development in the last 10 years. Everybody is happy with what is happening in West Bengal. The land belongs to the farmers and they should benefit from the industry coming up at the place," Jindal said.